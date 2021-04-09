Mushroom Season is Upon Us

Mushroom season is here, and before you hit the trails and go searching for your favorite specimens, make sure you refresh your memory and understand the risks associated with hunting and consuming wild-harvested mushrooms.

Always remember there is always a risk associated with consuming wild harvested mushrooms, even those considered edible. Check out these great resources for safe mushroom foraging.

Field Guide

Safe Mushroom Foraging booklet is available as a paper copy or free pdf download in the Extension store. This guide features fungi roles in nature, best foraging practices, mushroom foraging season calendar, 57 mushroom profiles with full-color mushroom photos.

Mobile Optimized Calendars

Use your smartphone to access mushroom that may be available through the season based on historical records:

Videos

Webinar recordings

Participants in this virtual workshop offered in 2020 were introduced to proper identification traits, foraging safety, distinguishing between edible and non-edible mushrooms, and best harvesting practices, including avoiding any potential post-harvest contamination. Recordings are now available: