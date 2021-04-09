Daphne for Iowa Landscapes

Not only is Daphne a goddess in Greek mythology, it is also a goddess-like shrub in the landscape. Daphne is a genus with more than 70 species of deciduous and evergreen shrubs. Many of the species are native to Asia, Europe, and North Africa. Many species are adored for their attractive and fragrant spring flowers.

Popular Species

Scientific Name Flower color Height x Spread Comments Daphne x burkwoodii Pinkish white, fragrant 3-5 ft x 5-6 ft Several popular cultivars with variegated leaves Daphne caucasica White, fragrant 4-5 ft x 4-5 ft Deciduous shrub Daphne cneorum Rosy-pink 1 ft x 2 ft Popular rock garden plant Daphne mezereum Rosy-pink 3-5 ft x3-5 ft Semi-evergreen leaves



Daphne x burkwoodii ‘Carol Mackii.' Photo courtesy of Cynthia Haynes.



Environmental Conditions

While daphnes are well-worth growing in any landscape, they are also noted as a temperamental or sometimes challenging genus to grow well. Sudden death of daphne shrubs for no apparent reason is common. Ideal light and soil conditions are essential for best growth.

Light – Daphne plants perform best in partial shade. Ideal conditions include a couple of hours of direct light in early morning or late afternoon with shade during the middle of the day.

Soil – Daphne roots insist on moist, well-drained soils throughout the year. Roots rot quickly in poorly drained soils. Poorly drained soils in winter or early spring seem to be especially harmful or lethal. In fact, planting with the root system slightly high is recommended, regardless of soil type. A light layer of mulch can be used to cover slightly exposed roots.

When site conditions are ideal, plants are long-lived and valued for their small stature as foundation plants. They are also highly prized for their slow growth, fragrant flowers, and resistance to insect pests. But like any goddess, these plants require extra planning and preparation prior to planting. Gardeners must make sure suitable soil and light conditions are met to keep daphnes thriving in the landscape.