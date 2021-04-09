Citrus Trees as Houseplants

Several species of citrus are excellent houseplants, if the proper environmental conditions are met. Citrus trees are easy to purchase online or at local garden centers, but they can be challenging to grow indoors. Purchase grafted plants as this helps keep trees more compact (under 6 feet) compared to full sized trees that reach over 20 feet. There are several species that are popular with home gardeners for their abundant fragrant flowers and occasional fruit.
Species to Consider for Indoor Environments
|
Common Name
|
Scientific Name
|
Comments
|
Tangerine or Satsuma Orange
|
Citrus reticulata
|
|
Kumquat
|
Fortunella species
|
|
Persain/Tahitian Lime
|
Citrus x latifolia
|
Thornless
|
Kaffir Lime
|
Citrus hystia
|
Edible bay-like leaves
|
Calamondin Orange
|
Citrus x citroforunella mitis
|
|
Dwarf Lemon
|
Citrus x limon
|
‘Meyer’ or ‘Ponderosa’ are popular cultivars
Care for Citrus Indoors
While citrus trees benefit from being outside in partial shade during the summer months, they will not overwinter outdoors in Iowa. All citrus prefer bright, direct light while indoors during the fall and winter. A west or south- facing window that receives at least 6 to 8 hours of direct light is often required for citrus trees. Warm temperatures are essential. Plants prefer 65-85F during the day and 55-65F at night. Temperatures below 50F can cause leaf
loss. Freezing temperatures or lower are lethal. Citrus plants also insist on moist, but well-drained soils that are slightly acidic. Too much water and the roots rot. Too little water and the plant starts dropping leaves. During the winter, place a humidifier near the plants to keep them healthy and thriving. In spring and summer, citrus benefit from fertilizers. Apply a slow release fertilizer in April or May and it will continue to lightly fertilize plants through the spring and summer months. Citrus also attract several insect pests like spider mites, whiteflies, and scale. Inspect plants frequently for insects. Wash leaves occasionally to prevent insect infestations.
In late winter or early spring, many citrus will bloom indoors. Their highly fragrant flowers are welcome by indoor gardeners. But not all citrus will set fruit without the assistance of pollinators. This means the gardener sometimes transfer the pollen from one flower to another to ensure fruit set. Gardeners will have to be patient as fruit often take 6 to 9 months fully mature and ripen on trees grown indoors.
