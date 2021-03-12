Celebrate Reiman Gardens Day of Insects

Celebrate the 13th Annual Day of Insects at Reiman Gardens on Saturday, March 27, from 8 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. This year, due to COVID, DOI will be held in a hybrid fashion. There will be a limited number of spaces for people to sign up and attend in person at Reiman Gardens.

This year it will also be possible for participants to attend remotely. A portion of presenters will be presenting remotely, while others will present live from Reiman Gardens. This year, DOI will only consist of the day-long symposium. Workshops and keynote events held in previous years will not occur this year. We look forward to these elements coming back in 2022.

DOI is a day-long workshop filled with presentations from professionals, academics, advocates, and enthusiasts covering a range of insect-related topics. From beginners to seasoned veterans, DOI has something for anyone interested in or involved with insects.

For registration and agenda, follow this link: Reiman Gardens Day of Insects

Are you interested in presenting at next year’s 2022 DOI? Most of the presenters for the day are selected by the DOI committee, but each year we open up two “wild card” slots to the invertebrate community. One of the DOI goals is to give individuals working on insects an opportunity to share that information with individuals interested in insects. What insects fascinate you, what are you working on, are you ready to share your enthusiasm and knowledge with others? If so, please contact Nathan Brockman at mantisnb@iastate.edu.

We look forward to seeing you (virtually or in person) on March 27th at Reiman Gardens for the Annual Day of Insects.