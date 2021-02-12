Horticultural Black History Month Celebrations

Black Botanists Lecture Series. The Holden Arboretum (Kirtland, OH) is presenting a black botanist lecture series. Read more at https://holdenarb.org/visit/events-lectures/scientist-lecture/

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden Black History Month Activities. Celebrate Black History Month with virtual and on-site opportunities to learn more about Black History in horticulture, gardening, and the environment. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events/blackhistorymonth/

Visit the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden for a screening of the documentary George Washington Carver: An Uncommon Life on Saturday, February 13, 1:00 – 2:00 PM. This event is free and in partnership with Iowa PBS. Registration is encouraged as walk-in seats are not guaranteed. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/event/george-washington-carver-an-uncommon-life-on-site-documentary-screening/