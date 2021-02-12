Horticultural Black History Month Celebrations

Black Botanists Lecture Series. The Holden Arboretum (Kirtland, OH) is presenting a black botanist lecture series. Read more at https://holdenarb.org/visit/events-lectures/scientist-lecture/
Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden Black History Month Activities. Celebrate Black History Month with virtual and on-site opportunities to learn more about Black History in horticulture, gardening, and the environment. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events/blackhistorymonth/
Visit the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden for a screening of the documentary George Washington Carver: An Uncommon Life on Saturday, February 13, 1:00 – 2:00 PM. This event is free and in partnership with Iowa PBS. Registration is encouraged as walk-in seats are not guaranteed. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/event/george-washington-carver-an-uncommon-life-on-site-documentary-screening/
Links to this article are strongly encouraged, and this article may be republished without further permission if published as written and if credit is given to the author, Horticulture and Home Pest News, and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. If this article is to be used in any other manner, permission from the author is required. This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. The information contained within may not be the most current and accurate depending on when it is accessed.