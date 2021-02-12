Growing Scallions from Scraps

Unfortunately for gardeners, there are many times of the year or living situations that make gardening difficult or impossible. Whether it is during the late fall and winter, living in an apartment, or having little spare land to grow on. Indoor gardening is a great way to get around these challenges. This particular tip is fantastic for beginner gardeners or someone facing some of the limits on outdoor gardening mentioned above.

Recycling green onion scraps is a great way to help reduce your carbon footprint, as fewer resources are going into your food. Additionally, it's a good way to save money.

Purchase scallions or green onions from the grocery store or farmers market, or harvest them from your garden if available. Cut the green tops of the onion and use them in cooking. Afterward, take the white parts of the bulbs with the roots still attached and place them in a container such as a mason jar, cup, mug, or something similar. Fill it with just enough water to ensure that the roots are submerged. Set the container in a warm and sunny spot and keep the roots submerged in shallow water. In a week or two, green shoots should begin to emerge from the bulb. Change the water once a week.

Clip the new shoots off as needed for cooking, garnish, or other culinary applications. The bulbs will produce shoots for a few months before ultimately depleting all reserves. Alternatively, after the shoots grow to about 4-5 inches, plant the bulb in a container or transplant them into the garden. If you wanted to do this for spring planting, begin this process around February and transplant them after the year's last frost.

It is always nice to have fresh green onions growing in the kitchen for flavor or garnish your winter culinary delights!