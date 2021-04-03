2021 Workshops for Morel and Oyster Mushrooms Certification Scheduled

To legally sell morel and oyster mushrooms in Iowa, sellers must complete a certification workshop that covers identifying morels and oyster and distinguishing between true and false morels. People can be poisoned by eating misidentified mushrooms. By the end of the workshops, participants will recognize true edible morel and oyster mushrooms.

In 2020, oyster mushrooms were added to the training certification workshop. Certification lasts for three years; therefore, Iowans who have not been certified since 2018 should recertify this year if they want to sell in Iowa legally. Registration is also open to out-of-state individuals that hunt and sell in Iowa.

There will be two ONLINE workshops on Saturday, March 20th, and April 3rd, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. You only need to participate in one of the sessions to receive certification.

Make sure to save your spot, register online at http://bit.ly/morel21. Once on the page, click new user sign up. Registration is $50 per person. If you are seeking recertification, you will receive a notification to the email provided on your 2018 registration to sign up at a discounted rate.

If you are having trouble with the online registration process, contact Registration Services at registrations@iastate.edu for assistance with your account setup, or email pidc@iastate.edu for general certification questions. The deadline to register is March 18, 2021.