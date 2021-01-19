Upcoming Horticulture Meetings and Workshops

Listed below are opportunities for gardeners and producers to learn new tools, tips, and techniques. Also, see the EVENTS list on the ISU Master Gardener website.
Iowa Turfgrass Conference (virtual)
- January 19 - 21, 2021
- https://www.iowaturfgrass.org/conference
- Iowa Turfgrass Office (515) 635-0306
Iowa Specialty Producers Conference (virtual)
- January 19-20, 2021
- https://www.iowaspecialtyproducers.com/
- This virtual conference is a joint gathering of the Iowa Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association and the Iowa Wine Growers Association.
Great Plains Growers Conference (virtual)
- February 12 – 13, 2021
- https://www.greatplainsgrowersconference.org/
- The Great Plains Growers Conference is an educational opportunity for commercial fruit, vegetable, cut flower, and honey bee producers from Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and other Midwest states. Early bird registration ends January 15.
Siouxland Garden Show (webinar series)
- February 19 to March 26, 2021
- www.siouxlandgardenshow.org
- Webinars will be offered by Siouxland Garden Show each Friday at 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., from Friday, February 19 through March 26.
Shade Tree Short Course (virtual)
- February 22 to 26, 2021
- https://www.regcytes.extension.iastate.edu/shadetree/
- Participants in the virtual Shade Tree Short Course can attend morning sessions on each day of STSC Week. Much of the conference content will be recorded and available to STSC attendees for 30 days following the event.
Iowa Arboretum Spring Fever Symposium (webinar)
- April 6, 2021, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- https://iowaarboretum.org/event/spring-fever-symposium-2/?instance_id=954
- This year’s Symposium is a webinar by Karen Chapman on ideas for gardens and budgets of all sizes.
