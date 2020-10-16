Plant Pathology Virtual Session- Master Gardener Training Fall 2020

By Lina Rodriguez Salamanca, Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic

This year, our training went virtual We trained around 120 new Master Gardeners on an interactive webinar. The main goal of the session was to sharpen the participant's observational skills and look at plant problems with an analytical mind. 

One of the goals of the training is to differentiate between biotic diseases (infectious) and abiotic disorder (non-infectious). More in this article, Biotic vs. Abiotic - Distinguishing Disease Problems.

Every year, participants are puzzled by the different sizes and shapes of pathogen signs on the stations, and get to practice various terms used to describe symptoms and signs. This year we adapted the class to a virtual format. Polls and examples (photos) featured plant parts with symptoms and (with or without) signs. To learn more, see our glossary of terms on the glossary page

Disease and disorders discussed in the training, link to resources including management recommendations

Other resources mentioned in the webinar

You may face plant problems, but also may help others with theirs. Be a good MG and Citizen Scientist. Avoid jumping to fast conclusions, be skeptical, and ask a lot of questions to collect clues about plant problems. Some diseases are minor while others are deadly and will have serious implications in ecosystems (forest and nature areas). Keep in mind that an accurate diagnosis of the problem will inform the management tactic to implement.

Need help with plant problems? get in touch with us at your local plant clinic.

blight, mosaic/mottle, needle browing
Example of symptoms: blight, mosaic/mottle, needle browning

 

mushroom/ conks, galls, bacterial ooze, fungal bodies and spores
Examples of signs: mushroom/ conks, galls, bacterial ooze, fungal bodies and spores

fungal mat, rust pustules, insect larvae
Example of signs: fungal mat, rust pustules, insect larvae

Issue: 
October 16, 2020
Category: 
Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
Tags: 
plant diseases
Authors: 

Lina Rodriguez Salamanca

Links to this article are strongly encouraged, and this article may be republished without further permission if published as written and if credit is given to the author, Horticulture and Home Pest News, and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. If this article is to be used in any other manner, permission from the author is required. This article was originally published on October 16, 2020. The information contained within may not be the most current and accurate depending on when it is accessed.