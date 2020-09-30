Richard Jauron Retires

It is the end of an era.

This common phrase has never been truer than it is now.

Richard Jauron, the most recognizable voice behind the Iowa State University consumer horticulture effort is retiring after more than 36 years of dedicated service, effective September 30, 2020.

After graduating from Harlan High School in 1972, Jauron’s long and illustrious horticulture career started right here at Iowa State as he began work on a bachelor’s degree in horticulture. Once achieved, he went on to earn a Master of Science degree at Kansas State University.

Along the way, Jauron gained valuable experience and training during internships at the Chicago Botanic Garden and the Morris Arboretum in Philadelphia.

With all that experience and accumulated knowledge in tow, Jauron found his way back to Ames in January 1984. He began a career that would impact thousands of lives, making Iowa State University the place to go for consumer horticulture information.

From answering questions on the popular Hortline telephone and email service to his weekly spot on Iowa Public Radio’s “Talk of Iowa: Horticulture Day” radio program, Richard Jauron, with his calm and reassuring brand of horticulture advice, has helped countless Iowans and their plants live more productive, healthy and enjoyable lives.

“I've learned so much from Richard,” said Cynthia Haynes, Associate Professor of Horticulture at Iowa State. “He impacted so many people, including his colleagues that worked with and benefited from his encyclopedic knowledge of plants and plant care.”

Richard Jauron will be sorely missed, as will his offerings to this newsletter, with the current installment his last contributions. Many excellent educational resources created by Richard are available to help fill the void.

Our website of resources can be found at hortnews.extension.iastate.edu.

At this site you’ll find:

An encyclopedia of horticulture information about plants, insects, and plant diseases

hundreds of frequently asked questions

Almost three decade’s worth of the Horticulture and Home Pest Newsletters

Links to hundreds of downloadable publications

Dozens of videos on a wide range of topics

These resources along with our horticulture experts are here to help all citizens of Iowa with their home gardening and landscaping questions.