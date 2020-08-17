Lilac Foliar Diseases on The Rise



Leaves showing evidence of powdery mildew



In the last month we have received many inquiries regarding lilacs. On the few leaf samples we have received, we have observed mainly three different fungal pathogens: Pseudocercospora and Septoria causing leaf spots, and powdery mildew. All are contributing to leaf blight (rapid death), and some cases to abundant leaf drop.

This year environmental conditions and dew has proven very conducive for the pathogen. Also, stressors like drought could be exacerbating these problems.

When assessing your lilacs, it is also good to examine the stems and trunk for evidence of any mechanical injury that may be caused by borers: https://hortnews.extension.iastate.edu/lilacash-borer, animals, or mowing equipment.

This is a good reminder that good care and pruning can help improving airflow on shrubs and tree health in general. Pruning Ornamental Shrubs is a resource to help with that.

Removing and destroying leaf debris and pruning out dead branches may be the best and easiest strategy in reducing diseases in general for shrubs and trees.



Leaf spot caused by fungi (Pseudocercospora and Septoria)





Leaf spots expand and cause blight



Fungal leaf spots rarely become severe enough to cause the decline of the plant. However, if repeated severe infections occur, fungicide treatments should not be considered, as it is too late into the summer. Preventative spring to early summer fungicide applications may help prevent diseases (but won't eradicate them).

All care you can provide, so plants thrive can help. You may consider renovating your established lilacs. see the article renovating lilacs.

Other lilacs problems but not as common

Lilacs perform well in clay soils, but slow water drainage leads to excess moisture in the root zone, and prone to root rots, with less defined foliar symptoms (no spots nor mildew on top). See https://hortnews.extension.iastate.edu/2017/01/phytophthora-shoot-blight-lilacs

Lilacs are also susceptible to verticillium wilt, where the leaves will look droopy, and water-deprived, change from green to yellow to brown and drop. See the article Verticillium Wilt.

