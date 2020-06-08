Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Sac County

The emerald ash borer (EAB) has been found in Sac County, according to a news release published on Friday, Aug. 6.
This is the 74th Iowa county that has confirmed the invasive species since first detected in 2010. The State continues to track the movement of EAB county-by-county. According to the news release, before a county can be officially recognized as infested, an EAB must be collected and verified by USDA entomologists. EAB larvae were found under the bark of a tree in rural Schaller in Sac County.
The EAB kills ash trees by tunneling under the bark which restricts flow of water and nutrients. Infested trees typically die within two to four years. Read more about EAB here: Emerald Ash Borer.
Resources on EAB
- Emerald Ash Borer Management Options
- Finding a Certified Pesticide Applicator for Emerald Ash Borer Treatment
- www.IowaTreePests.com
