Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic Update – July 10, 2020

By Lina Rodriguez Salamanca, Ed Zaworski, Laura Jesse Iles Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic

The following are highlights and updates about digital and sample submissions for our different services (identification or Plant problem diagnosis from fruit, vegetables, and ornamentals), and questions recently received in the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic.

We are providing digital diagnostics mainly and requesting samples for testing when we deem it critical. We are operating at reduced capacity. Our building is locked to the public. see our guidelines at https://hortnews.extension.iastate.edu/2020/06/guidelines-submitting-isu-plant-and-insect-diagnostic-clinic

Visit the PIDC's Facebook page for updates and more pictures. For more information on a particular disease or insect problem listed, follow the article cited.

Plant Problem diagnosis  (with links to articles)

Broadleaf Trees

Anything you can do to promote vigor can help trees to thrive. Consider removing the turf from below the trees and install arborist chip mulch to improve overall health. Otherwise, the tree has to compete with your turf for water. See more information at https://hortnews.extension.iastate.edu/tree-and-shrub-care

Plant Diagnosis
Oak, Maple Decline, Nutrient deficiency
Oak, hackberry Tatters
Oaks Tubakia leaf spotAnthracnose, Bot twig canker and dieback
Oak, Catalpa, Maple

Transplant shock/stress, plated too deep, Poor Planting Practices and Post-planting Care

Drought stress, sunscald/leaf scorch
Elm Dutch elm disease suspected
Maple Verticillium wilt suspected

Coniferous Trees

Plant Diagnosis
Arborvitae Fletcher scale, Spider mite damage
Spruce Stigmina needle castDiplodia Tip Blight and Canker,  Rhizosphaera needlecast
Juniper, Spruce Spider mite damage 
Austrian pine, Scots Pine Dothistroma needle blight
Scots Pine Lophodermium needle blight suspected

Vegetables

Drip irrigation (using a soaker hose) or directing the hose nozzle as close to the crown of the plant (soil level) can help minimize unnecessary moisture in the leaves and stems. Remember plant pathogens take advantage of excess moisture to reproduce, and water splash to spread.

Plant Diagnosis
Cucurbits (squash and pumpkin) Angular Leaf Spot, anthracnose, powdery mildew
Tomato

Early blight, various virus, Physiological leaf curl, 

see Tomato Diseases and Disorders

Various vegetables,

especially Tomatoes

Suspected herbicide injury, see article:

Understanding and preventing herbicide injury
Onion Purple blotch
Garlic Fusarium Basal rot, virus.

Fruit

Managing disease in the home orchard takes an integrated approach. From proper pruning and care, to considering fungicide sprays to prevent fruit diseases. Good pruning practices can help reduce the places where pathogen hides (cankers in wood/limbs), while also increasing airflow and minimize moisture that is necessary for plant pathogens to thrive. See the free to download publication Pruning and Training Fruit Trees on  https://store.extension.iastate.edu/Product/4094

Frog eye leaf spot/ black rot symptoms in apple leaves
Plant Diagnosis
Apple Frog eye leaf spot/ black rot, Cedar-Apple Rust, aphid, decline, spray phytotoxicity, 
Pear, Apple Fire Blight, fungal cankers
Peach Peach leaf curl, wood decay fungi, decline
Peach, cherry Gummosis
Raspberry cane/spur blight 
Strawberry Black Root Rot

Perennials and Annuals

Plant Diagnosis
Hollyhock Hollyhock rust
Peony Peony leaf blotch
Hosta Sunscald, Anthracnose, leaf spot, virus 
Various host 

Chemical injury suspected,

see article preventing herbicide injury  in the landscape

Preventative application of fungicides can help minimize damage to fruit these two publications have very good information including sprays: Managing Pests in Home Fruit Plantings (Purdue University) and Fruit Spray Schedules for the Homeowner (University of Missouri).

Turf/lawn

Smut, Slime mold, brown patch, leaf spot melting out

Best practices for irrigating your lawn to minimize disease problems:

  • Most lawns may only need to be watered under heat and drought conditions (4-6 wks of dry conditions)
  • Water early in the morning (4am- 8am), this will mean less water will evaporate, more water to the root system!
  • Water infrequently but deeply! meaning turf should be irrigated with 1 to 1-1/2 inches of water in one thorough irrigation. More on lawn irrigation in the publication Irrigation practices for Homeowners

 

Issue: 
July 10, 2020
Category: 
Plant Diseases
Tags: 
oak
PIDC
Authors: 

Lina Rodriguez Salamanca Extension Plant Pathologist and Diagnostician

Dr. Lina Rodriguez-Salamanca is an extension plant pathologist and diagnostician with the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic  (clinic.ipm.iastate.edu), a member of the National Plant Diagnostic Network (NPDN,&nbsp...

Ed Zaworski

Lina Rodriguez Salamanca; Laura Jesse Iles

