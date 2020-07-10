Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic Update – July 10, 2020

The following are highlights and updates about digital and sample submissions for our different services (identification or Plant problem diagnosis from fruit, vegetables, and ornamentals), and questions recently received in the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic.

We are providing digital diagnostics mainly and requesting samples for testing when we deem it critical. We are operating at reduced capacity. Our building is locked to the public. see our guidelines at https://hortnews.extension.iastate.edu/2020/06/guidelines-submitting-isu-plant-and-insect-diagnostic-clinic

Visit the PIDC's Facebook page for updates and more pictures. For more information on a particular disease or insect problem listed, follow the article cited.

Plant Problem diagnosis (with links to articles)

Broadleaf Trees

Anything you can do to promote vigor can help trees to thrive. Consider removing the turf from below the trees and install arborist chip mulch to improve overall health. Otherwise, the tree has to compete with your turf for water. See more information at https://hortnews.extension.iastate.edu/tree-and-shrub-care

Coniferous Trees

Plant Diagnosis Arborvitae Fletcher scale, Spider mite damage Spruce Stigmina needle cast , Diplodia Tip Blight and Canker, Rhizosphaera needlecast Juniper, Spruce Spider mite damage Austrian pine, Scots Pine Dothistroma needle blight Scots Pine Lophodermium needle blight suspected

Vegetables

Drip irrigation (using a soaker hose) or directing the hose nozzle as close to the crown of the plant (soil level) can help minimize unnecessary moisture in the leaves and stems. Remember plant pathogens take advantage of excess moisture to reproduce, and water splash to spread.

Fruit

Managing disease in the home orchard takes an integrated approach. From proper pruning and care, to considering fungicide sprays to prevent fruit diseases. Good pruning practices can help reduce the places where pathogen hides (cankers in wood/limbs), while also increasing airflow and minimize moisture that is necessary for plant pathogens to thrive. See the free to download publication Pruning and Training Fruit Trees on https://store.extension.iastate.edu/Product/4094



Frog eye leaf spot/ black rot symptoms in apple leaves



Plant Diagnosis Apple Frog eye leaf spot/ black rot, Cedar-Apple Rust, aphid, decline, spray phytotoxicity, Pear, Apple Fire Blight, fungal cankers Peach Peach leaf curl, wood decay fungi, decline Peach, cherry Gummosis Raspberry cane/spur blight Strawberry Black Root Rot

Perennials and Annuals

Preventative application of fungicides can help minimize damage to fruit these two publications have very good information including sprays: Managing Pests in Home Fruit Plantings (Purdue University) and Fruit Spray Schedules for the Homeowner (University of Missouri).

Turf/lawn

Smut, Slime mold, brown patch, leaf spot melting out

Best practices for irrigating your lawn to minimize disease problems: