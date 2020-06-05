Safely Forage for Mushrooms with this Field Guide

The temperatures are high, the sun is shining and it is the perfect time of year to go on a fun-filled forage for mushrooms in Iowa’s landscapes and the perfect sidekick is the Safe Mushroom Foraging Field Guide.
This guide is available online: Safe Mushroom Foraging and free as a PDF download or for $4.00 for a print version. While the guide is ripe with information on its 80 pages, it is important to remember it is not a comprehensive guide and is some of the concepts have been simplified to reach a wide range of readers.
Make sure to check the guide out before going on your mushroom hunt, as this guide gives you tips and information how to have a successful forage, and it also lays out different types of the fungi and they fit into our environment.
Foraging and consumer awareness is important, and there are always risks associated with consuming wild mushrooms. Keep watch for announcements on a new mushroom foraging webinar.
