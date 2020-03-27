Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic Update on COVID-19

Due to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic has made the decision to implement as much distance diagnostics as possible in order to greatly reduce the numbers of physical samples.

We have made this decision due to federal, state and university guidelines to protect the health of our staff and students, and because clinic staff will not be able to normally access campus or their workplace.

Therefore, before sending in a sample, please contact us through email at pidc@iastate.edu. We will do as much distance diagnostics as possible at no charge. We will continue to evaluate the situation over the next weeks and months as the growing season will increase testing needs. Please keep watch on our social media pages (listed below) where we will give any updates and still provide you with your horticulture and gardening news.

For accurate information on the coronavirus, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website here, and for information on Iowa State’s response to the virus, click here.

