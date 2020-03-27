Morel Mushroom Online Recertification Class Planned

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has worked in partnership with the Department of Inspection and Appeals to offer an emergency morel mushroom recertification training online, after canceling the certification trainings scheduled due to COVID-19.

Certification to legally sell morel mushrooms needs to be updated every three years, and trainers will be directly contacting those in need of recertification from 2017. Please check the email that was provided when registering for the 2017 class.

Be on the lookout for an email from pidc@iastate.edu and be sure to c heck junk folders in your inbox.

If your email has changed, please send a clear photo of the certificate as an attachment with your full name to: pidc@iastate.edu or text it to (515) 520-2441. If using the texting option, please include an email address. Your request will be cross-referenced with records, and all necessary details for the emergency online recertification will be sent to the email provided.

The recertification will include an oyster mushroom update, however the recertification class exam and certificates issued will only be for morel mushrooms.

The in-person training that was canceled also was certifying for the oyster mushrooms currently included in the rules:

https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/iac/rule/10-23-2019.481.31.1.pdf

https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/aco/arc/4923C.pdf

At this time, there is not an option to become certified for oyster mushrooms that were newly added to the rules this year. New certification must be done in person, which is impossible during this time of social distancing. Be on the look for updates on oyster mushrooms at https://www.ipm.iastate.edu/morel-mushroom-certification or subscribe to our newsletter using the box "mailing list" on the top right corner.