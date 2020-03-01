New Gardening TV Show for Iowans



A new gardening show on Iowa PBS featuring Aaron Steil from Iowa State University’s Reiman Gardens and Cindy Haynes with Iowa State University Horticulture Extension will debut as part of Iowa PBS Festival. “Gardening with Steil” is produced by the talented people at Iowa PBS and showcases gardening in Iowa. Cutting gardens, succulents and airplants are on trend in the gardening world. The series will allow viewers to learn about growing and arranging several varieties, then explore becoming a citizen scientist.

The first program airs on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Tune in to not only see the debut but also Aaron and Cindy in-studio doing live gardening demonstrations! See all dates and times, along with the full Festival schedule, at iowapbs.org.