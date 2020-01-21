Emerald Ash Borer Discovered in 2 More Iowa Counties: Audubon and Guthrie Counties

Emerald ash borer, the non-native beetle that attacks and kills ash trees has been confirmed in Audubon and Guthrie counties for the first time. This brings the total to 71 counties in Iowa where this invasive insect has been detected.
The latest new-county discoveries occurred in rural Exira (Audubon County) and Casey (Guthrie County). Officials with the Animal and Plant Health and Inspection Service (APHIS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed collected samples positive for EAB.
Read more about the most recent discovery in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach news release from January 21, 2020.
The current confirmed distribution of EAB in the state is indicated in the map below and online.
One interesting coincidence: EAB was first confirmed in Iowa in 2010 and in 10 years has spread to 71 counties. The Japanese beetle was first discovered in Iowa in 1994 and is now also found in 71 counties after 26 years in the state. Map (not the same counties!). Apparently we have been much better at transporting EAB in firewood than we were JB in potted plants.
