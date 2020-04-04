2020 Workshops for Morel and Oyster Mushrooms Certification Scheduled



Oyster mushrooms have been added to the certification training in 2020.



To legally sell morel and oyster mushrooms in Iowa, sellers must complete a certification workshop that covers identifying morels and oyster, as well as distinguishing between true and false morels. People can be poisoned by eating misidentified mushrooms. By the end of the workshops, participants will recognize true edible morel and oyster mushrooms.

In 2020, oyster mushrooms were added to the training certification workshop. Certification lasts for three years; therefore, Iowans who have not been certified since 2017 should recertify this year if they want to legally sell in Iowa. Registration is also open to out-of-state individuals that hunt and sell in Iowa.

There will be two workshops held on the Iowa State University campus in room 1330 at the Advanced Teaching and Research building (ATRB) located at 2213 Pammel Dr in Ames, Iowa.



Morel mushrooms are a favorite dish in Iowa, but misidentified morels can be poisonous.



The workshops will be on Saturday, March 21 or April 4, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. Please arrive by 1:45 p.m. for check-in, classes start promptly at 2 p.m.

Make sure to save your spot, register online at http://bit.ly/MorelOyster20. Once on the page click new user sign up. Registration is $50 per person. If you are having trouble with the online registration process, contact Registration Services at registrations@iastate.edu for assistance with your account setup, or call the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic on Tuesday or Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at (515) 294-0581 for assistance. The deadline to register is March 18, 2020. Pre-registration is important so that adequate materials can be arranged.

Free parking is available near ATRB in Lot 35 on the west side of Stange Road. For the location, access the online campus map and select the parking layer on the top right corner.