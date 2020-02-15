Upcoming Horticultural Programs

HHPN readers might be interested in these upcoming horticulture conferences/workshops that are listed below. Additional information on each program is available from the listed contacts.
January 7-9, 2020
Iowa Turfgrass Conference and Trade Show
Prairie Meadows Events and Conference Center, Altoona, Iowa
Program Information: https://www.iowaturfgrass.org/conference or Iowa Turfgrass Office (515) 635-0306
January 9-11, 2020
Great Plains Growers Conference and Trade Show
Fulkerson Center, Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, Missouri
Program Information: www.greatplainsgrowersconference.org
January 23-24, 2020
Iowa Specialty Producers Conference
Hosted by the Iowa Fruit and Vegetable Growers Assoc. and the Iowa Wine Growers Assoc.
FFA Enrichment Center (DMACC campus), 1055 SW Prairie Trail Parkway, Ankeny, Iowa
Program Information: https://www.ifvga.org/conference/
February 25-27
Shade Tree Short Course and Iowa Nursery & Landscape Association Trade Show
Scheman Building, Iowa State Center, Ames, Iowa
Program Information: https://www.regcytes.extension.iastate.edu/shadetree/
February 15, 2020
Winter Gardening Fair
Kirkwood Regional Center, 1770 Boyson Road, Hiawatha, Iowa
Program Information: www.extension.iastate.edu/linn or Linn County Ext. Office (319) 377-9839
April 3-4, 2020
Siouxland Garden Show
Delta Hotels Center, 385 East Fourth Street, South Sioux City, Nebraska
Program Information: www.siouxlandgardenshow.org
