Upcoming Horticultural Programs

By Richard Jauron, Department of Horticulture

HHPN readers might be interested in these upcoming horticulture conferences/workshops that are listed below.  Additional information on each program is available from the listed contacts.

 

January 7-9, 2020

Iowa Turfgrass Conference and Trade Show

Prairie Meadows Events and Conference Center, Altoona, Iowa

Program Information: https://www.iowaturfgrass.org/conference or Iowa Turfgrass Office (515) 635-0306

 

January 9-11, 2020

Great Plains Growers Conference and Trade Show

Fulkerson Center, Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, Missouri

Program Information: www.greatplainsgrowersconference.org

 

January 23-24, 2020

Iowa Specialty Producers Conference

Hosted by the Iowa Fruit and Vegetable Growers Assoc. and the Iowa Wine Growers Assoc.

FFA Enrichment Center (DMACC campus), 1055 SW Prairie Trail Parkway, Ankeny, Iowa

Program Information: https://www.ifvga.org/conference/

 

February 25-27

Shade Tree Short Course and Iowa Nursery & Landscape Association Trade Show

Scheman Building, Iowa State Center, Ames, Iowa

Program Information: https://www.regcytes.extension.iastate.edu/shadetree/

 

February 15, 2020

Winter Gardening Fair

Kirkwood Regional Center, 1770 Boyson Road, Hiawatha, Iowa

Program Information: www.extension.iastate.edu/linn or Linn County Ext. Office (319) 377-9839

 

April 3-4, 2020

Siouxland Garden Show

Delta Hotels Center, 385 East Fourth Street, South Sioux City, Nebraska

Program Information: www.siouxlandgardenshow.org

 

Issue: 
December 13, 2019
Category: 
Horticulture
Tags: 
horticulture program
Authors: 

Richard Jauron Extension Program Specialist II

