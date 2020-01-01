New HHPN Social Media

The loyal readers of the Horticulture and Home Pest Newsletter can get even more coverage of all things horticulture and plant health content by following brand new social media pages ran through Iowa State University. These pages are dedicated to sharing proven, expert knowledge on plant health and maintenance, pest management and more. Please log on to your social media and give them a follow!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ISUhortnews/
Twitter handle: @ISU_HortNews
We look forward to bringing you helpful tips and information to keep your plants happy and healthy!
Links to this article are strongly encouraged, and this article may be republished without further permission if published as written and if credit is given to the author, Horticulture and Home Pest News, and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. If this article is to be used in any other manner, permission from the author is required. This article was originally published on December 13, 2019. The information contained within may not be the most current and accurate depending on when it is accessed.