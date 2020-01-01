New HHPN Social Media

The loyal readers of the Horticulture and Home Pest Newsletter can get even more coverage of all things horticulture and plant health content by following brand new social media pages ran through Iowa State University. These pages are dedicated to sharing proven, expert knowledge on plant health and maintenance, pest management and more. Please log on to your social media and give them a follow!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ISUhortnews/

Twitter handle: @ISU_HortNews

We look forward to bringing you helpful tips and information to keep your plants happy and healthy!