Plant Pathology Sessions- Master Gardener Training Fall 2019

This year, we trained around 240 new Master gardeners. They came to campus to use the concepts learned in the introduction to plant pathology webcast to practice.

The main goal of the session is to sharpen the participants' observational skills and look at plant problems with an analytical mind. Participants rotate through 10 stations. The stations feature plant parts with symptoms and (with or without) signs.

One of the goals of the training is to differentiate between biotic diseases (infectious) and abiotic disorder (non-infectious). More in this article, Biotic vs. Abiotic - Distinguishing Disease Problems.

Every year, participants are puzzled by the different sizes and shapes of pathogen signs on the stations, and get to practice various terms used to describe symptoms and signs. See our glossary of terms at the glossary page.

The answers to the symptoms and signs activity are in this file.

