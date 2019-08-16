Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic Update – August 16, 2019

The following are highlights and updates about sample submissions for our different services (identification or Plant problem diagnosis from fruit, vegetables, and ornamentals), and questions recently received in the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic. Visit the PIDC's Facebook page for updates and more pictures. For more information on a particular disease or insect problem listed, follow the article cited.
Plant Problem diagnosis (with links to articles)
|Host Category
|Plant
|Identification or Diagnosis
|Coniferous trees
|Spruce
|Stigmina needle cast, suspected environmental stress, fungal cankers
|Scots Pine
|Diplodia Tip Blight and Canker, suspected Pine wilt
|Arborvitae
|
Suspected environmental stress
Phomopsis tip blight
|Broadleaf trees
|Eastern Redbud
|Transplant stress, Poor Planting Practices and Post-planting Care
|ornamental pear
|Fire Blight
|Ornamental prunus
|Black Knot
|Crababple
|Scab
|Lilac
|Pseudocercospora Leaf Spot, Powdery Mildew
|Magnolia
|Magnolia Scale
|Maple
|
Girdling roots
|Willow
|Willow anthracnose
|Oak (various)
|
Bur Oak Blight, Anthracnose on shade trees,
suspected wetwood or slime flux, Suspected Physiological scorch,
Bot twig canker, Tubakia leaf spot in Oaks, Oak decline
Japanese Beetle feeding damage
|Fruit (small and tree)
|Apple
|Cedar-Apple Rust
|Japanese Beetle feeding damage
|Phoma leaf spot
|Suspected chemical injury, phytoplasma or virus
|pear
|Pear rust and various fungal spots
|Strawberry
|Phomopsis blight
|Cherry
|suspected decline
|Vegetables
|Garlic
|
Fusarium basal rot, Stem and Bulb nematode,
Bulb mites, Purple blotch
|Kale
|Alternaria leaf spot
|Muskmelon
|Alternaria spot and leaf blight
|Onion
|Soft rot
|Pepper
|Cutworm damage, Secondary soft rot
|Tomato
|Bacterial canker, see Tomato Diseases and Disorders
|Phytotoxicity suspected
|
|Leaf mold
|
Suspected herbicide injury,
|Perennials and Annuals
|Sedum
|Pythium root rot
|Clematis wilt/ blight
|
|Turf/Lawn
|Various grasses
|Curvularia blight, anthracnose
