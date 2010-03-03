Fall 2019 Certified Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Programs

By Kathleen Wilson, Pesticide Safety Education Program

Pesticide Safety Education Program

Program/Categories

Date

Time

Roadside, Forest, and Aquatic Pest Management

2, 5, 6, 10

16-Oct

9:00 AM

Mosquito and Public Health Pest Management

7D, 8, 10

24-Oct

9:00 AM

Ornamental and Turf Applicators

3O, 3T, 3OT, 10

13-Nov

9:00 AM

Fumigation

7C, 10

19-Nov

9:00 AM

Commercial Ag Weed, Insect, and Plant Disease Management

1A, 1B, 1C, 10

20-Nov

9:00 AM

Pest Control Operators

7A, 7B, 8, 10

4-Dec

9:00 AM

Greenhouse Tape

3G, 3O, 10

Fall
Counties can schedule to fit their office schedule

 

 

Authors: 

Kathleen Wilson

