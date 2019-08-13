Emerald Ash Borer Discovered in 3 More Iowa Counties: Chickasaw, Franklin and Jones

Emerald ash borer, the non-native beetle that attacks and kills ash trees has been confirmed in Chickasaw, Franklin and Jones counties for the first time. This brings the total to 69 counties in Iowa where this invasive insect has been detected.
The latest new-county discoveries occurred in New Hampton (Chickasaw County), Hampton (Franklin County), and Anamosa (Jones County). Officials with the Animal and Plant Health and Inspection Service (APHIS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed collected samples positive for EAB.
Read more about the most recent discovery in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach news release from August 13, 2019.
The current confirmed distribution of EAB in the state is indicated in the map below and online.
