Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic Update – July 15, 2019

By Lina Rodriguez Salamanca and Laura Jesse Iles, Plant & Insect Diagnostic Clinic

The following are highlights and updates about sample submissions for our different services (identification or Plant problem diagnosis from fruit, vegetables, and ornamentals), and questions recently received in the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic. Visit the PIDC's Facebook page for updates and more pictures. For more information on a particular disease or insect problem listed, follow the article cited.

Plant Problem diagnosis  (with links to articles)

Host Category Plant Identification or Diagnosis
Broadleaf trees Red Maple  Suspected transplant stress, trunk cracks
Broadleaf trees Poplar (Hybrids)

Marssonina leaf spot on aspen 

Marssonina Leaf Spot, caused by Marssonina spp (M. populi and M. brunnea)
Evidence (signs) of the fungal pathogens Marssonina spp (M. populi and M. brunnea) that cause Marssonina Leaf Spot in poplar. Photo credit: Lina Rodriguez Salamanca, Iowa State University Plant & Insect Diagnostic Clinic
Broadleaf trees

Star Magnolia

Magnolia Scale
Broadleaf trees Serviceberry Sawfly damage Pear Sawfly or Pearslug
Broadleaf trees London Planetree Click beetles
Broadleaf trees Silver Maple

Maple Tar Spot, Negative for Verticillium wilt
Broadleaf trees Pear (Ornamental)

Pear leaf blister mite
Broadleaf trees Dogwood Cercospora (Fungal) leaf spot
Broadleaf trees Red Oaks Oak anthracnose  Anthracnose on shade trees
Broadleaf trees

White Oak

Suspected Two line chestnut borer, Tree decline
Broadleaf trees Ohio Buckeye Fungal leaf spot (anthracnose), Physiological leaf scorch
Coniferous trees Arborvitae Phyllosticta needle blight *** NEW ENCYCLOPEDIA ARTICLE***
Coniferous trees Spruce Abiotic disorder-Suspected environmental injury
Fruit Cherry Cherry fruit fly Fruit, Vinegar, and Pomace Flies
Fruit Raspberry Decline, virus
Fruit Japanese Pear Fire Blight
Fruit Common Apple Apple scab
Fruit Common Apple Suspected injury Preventing Herbicide Injury in the Landscape
Fruit Hops Hops downy mildew 
Signs of Pseudopernospora humili
Signs of Pseudopernospora humili
Perennials and Annuals Burning Bush Potential injury Preventing Herbicide Injury in the Landscape
Perennials and Annuals Forsythia Suspected crown and root rot
Perennials and Annuals Pinnate Prairie Coneflower Septoria leaf spot
Perennials and Annuals Buttonbush Eriophyid mite galls Insect Galls on Trees and Shrubs
Perennials and Annuals Goldenrod Gall midge, fungal leaf spot
Turf Kentucky Bluegrass Red threat, Ascochyta leaf blight, Summer patch, brown patch
Vegetables Tomato Tomato Spotted Wilt Virus TSWV, White mold (Sclerotinia), Alternaria blight and canker see Tomato Diseases and Disorders
Pathogens Cabbage Alternaria leaf spot
July 16, 2019
Insects
Plant Diseases
Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
PIDC
Authors: 

Lina Rodriguez Salamanca; Laura Jesse Iles

