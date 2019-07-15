Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic Update – July 15, 2019

The following are highlights and updates about sample submissions for our different services (identification or Plant problem diagnosis from fruit, vegetables, and ornamentals), and questions recently received in the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic. Visit the PIDC's Facebook page for updates and more pictures. For more information on a particular disease or insect problem listed, follow the article cited.
Plant Problem diagnosis (with links to articles)
|Host Category
|Plant
|Identification or Diagnosis
|Broadleaf trees
|Red Maple
|Suspected transplant stress, trunk cracks
|Broadleaf trees
|Poplar (Hybrids)
|Broadleaf trees
Star Magnolia
|Broadleaf trees
|Serviceberry
|Sawfly damage Pear Sawfly or Pearslug
|Broadleaf trees
|London Planetree
|Click beetles
|Broadleaf trees
|Silver Maple
Maple Tar Spot, Negative for Verticillium wilt
|Broadleaf trees
|Pear (Ornamental)
|Broadleaf trees
|Dogwood
|Cercospora (Fungal) leaf spot
|Broadleaf trees
|Red Oaks
|Oak anthracnose Anthracnose on shade trees
|Broadleaf trees
White Oak
Suspected Two line chestnut borer, Tree decline
|Broadleaf trees
|Ohio Buckeye
|Fungal leaf spot (anthracnose), Physiological leaf scorch
|Coniferous trees
|Arborvitae
|Phyllosticta needle blight *** NEW ENCYCLOPEDIA ARTICLE***
|Coniferous trees
|Spruce
|Abiotic disorder-Suspected environmental injury
|Fruit
|Cherry
|Cherry fruit fly Fruit, Vinegar, and Pomace Flies
|Fruit
|Raspberry
|Decline, virus
|Fruit
|Japanese Pear
|Fire Blight
|Fruit
|Common Apple
|Apple scab
|Fruit
|Common Apple
|Suspected injury Preventing Herbicide Injury in the Landscape
|Fruit
|Hops
|Hops downy mildew
|Perennials and Annuals
|Burning Bush
|Potential injury Preventing Herbicide Injury in the Landscape
|Perennials and Annuals
|Forsythia
|Suspected crown and root rot
|Perennials and Annuals
|Pinnate Prairie Coneflower
|Septoria leaf spot
|Perennials and Annuals
|Buttonbush
|Eriophyid mite galls Insect Galls on Trees and Shrubs
|Perennials and Annuals
|Goldenrod
|Gall midge, fungal leaf spot
|Turf
|Kentucky Bluegrass
|Red threat, Ascochyta leaf blight, Summer patch, brown patch
|Vegetables
|Tomato
|Tomato Spotted Wilt Virus TSWV, White mold (Sclerotinia), Alternaria blight and canker see Tomato Diseases and Disorders
|Pathogens
|Cabbage
|Alternaria leaf spot
