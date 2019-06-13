Yard and Garden: Selecting Perennials for the Home Landscape

By Richard Jauron, Department of Horticulture

Low maintenance perennial flowers provide many years of beauty to the home landscape or butterfly garden.  To learn more about low maintenance perennials for sunny, shady or wet locations see the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Yard and Garden news release from June 13, 2019

June 21, 2019
Perennials
perennials
planting perennials
Richard Jauron Extension Program Specialist II

Provide horticultural information to home gardeners and extension staff via the telephone, written communication (Horticulture and Home Pest News, Yard and Garden,  and extension publications), radio, computer (Internet and e-mail), and live presentations.   Also assist with the Master ...

