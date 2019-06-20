Yard and Garden: Harvesting Cole Crops

Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, collards, kale and kohlrabi are collectively called cole crops and must be harvested at the right stage of maturity for best quality and nutrition. Learn more about when to harvest broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Yard and Garden news release from June 20, 2019.

For additional details about growing cole crops in the garden see ISU Extension & Outreach pamphlet HORT 3087 “Cole Crops.”