Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic Update – June 21, 2019

As the fourth of July holiday approaches, please keep in mind this will affect the regular clinic hours. Iowa State University will be closed July 4, and our building will be closed on July 5 for scheduled repairs. We encourage you to get samples to us before July 2 to avoid processing delays. We apologize for any inconvenience.
The following are highlights and updates about sample submissions for our different services (identification or Plant problem diagnosis from fruit, vegetables, and ornamentals), and questions recently received in the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic. Visit the PIDC's Facebook page for updates and more pictures. For more information on a particular disease or insect problem listed, follow the article cited.
Plant Problem diagnosis (with links to articles)
Broadleaf trees and woody ornamentals
Ash anthracnose, Anthracnose on shade trees
Maple fungal leaf spots (Discula and/or Phyllosticta)
Apple, Pear Fire Blight
Preventing Herbicide Injury in the Landscape
Conifer (evergreens)
Spruce (various kinds): Stigmina needle cast, Spruce bud scale, Mites, Winter Injury, fungal canker
Arborvitae: Phyllosticta needle blight, Abiotic disorder- environmental stress
Juniper: Cypress canker
Pine: Pine wilt, check out our new pine wilt video
Vegetables
Virus- TSWV in tomato, see Tomato Diseases and Disorders
Insect identification
Mushroom identification
Mushrooms growing on mulch, trees, and in lawns, home basements
Mushroom resources and why we do not identify mushroom based on photos only
