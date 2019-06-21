Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic Update – June 21, 2019

by Lina Rodriguez Salamanca, Ed Zaworski, and Laura Jesse Iles, Plant & Insect Diagnostic Clinic

As the fourth of July holiday approaches, please keep in mind this will affect the regular clinic hours. Iowa State University will be closed July 4, and our building will be closed on July 5 for scheduled repairs. We encourage you to get samples to us before July 2 to avoid processing delays. We apologize for any inconvenience.

The following are highlights and updates about sample submissions for our different services (identification or Plant problem diagnosis from fruit, vegetables, and ornamentals), and questions recently received in the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic. Visit the PIDC's Facebook page for updates and more pictures. For more information on a particular disease or insect problem listed, follow the article cited.

Plant Problem diagnosis  (with links to articles)

Broadleaf trees and woody ornamentals

Ash anthracnose, Anthracnose on shade trees

Maple fungal leaf spots (Discula and/or Phyllosticta)

Oak Tatters

Apple, Pear Fire Blight

Preventing Herbicide Injury in the Landscape

Conifer  (evergreens)

Spruce (various kinds):  Stigmina needle cast, Spruce bud scale, Mites, Winter Injury, fungal canker

Arborvitae: Phyllosticta needle blight, Abiotic  disorder- environmental stress

Juniper: Cypress canker

Pine: Pine wilt, check out our new pine wilt video

Vegetables

Virus- TSWV in tomato, see Tomato Diseases and Disorders

TSWV in tomato diagnosis
Chemical Injury in Vegetables

Insect identification

Bat bug

American dog tick

Larder beetles

Bed bug

Carpenter ants

Bird mites

Cigarette Paper Webworm

Mushroom identification

Mushrooms growing on mulch, trees, and in lawns, home basements

Slime molds

Mushroom resources and why we do not identify mushroom based on photos only

June 21, 2019
Insects
Plant Diseases
Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
update
Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
Lina Rodriguez Salamanca; Laura Jesse Iles

