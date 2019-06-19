ISU Research Farm Demonstration Garden Field Days

Gardeners are invited to learn about growing cut flowers, sweet corn and tomatoes in the home garden during this year’s Demonstration Garden Field Days, hosted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Iowa State University Research and Demonstration Farms.
Learn more about the home garden field days in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach news release from June 19, 2019.
2019 Demonstration Garden Field Days
- July 23, Northwest, Rock Rapids, Lyon County Fairgrounds, 6 p.m.
- July 25, Armstrong, Lewis, 6:30 p.m.
- July 29, Muscatine Island, Fruitland, 6:30 p.m.
- July 30, Western, Onawa, Monona County Fairgrounds, 5:30 p.m.
- July 31, Northern, Kanawha, 6:30 p.m.
- Aug. 3, Northeast, Nashua, 4 p.m.
- Aug. 22, Horticulture Research Station, Ames, 6:30 p.m.
Links to this article are strongly encouraged, and this article may be republished without further permission if published as written and if credit is given to the author, Horticulture and Home Pest News, and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. If this article is to be used in any other manner, permission from the author is required. This article was originally published on June 21, 2019. The information contained within may not be the most current and accurate depending on when it is accessed.