Bumble Bees of Iowa Pamphlet Available

A pamphlet to help identify and conserve bumble bees in Iowa is available from the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation. The pamphlet includes an identification guide to 16 species of bumble bees that have been found in Iowa, including the rusty-patched bumble bee that is listed as Endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act. A description of the importance of bumble bees and bumble bee conservation actions are included on the tri-fold brochure created with funding provided by the Iowa Living Roadway Trust Fund.

Copies of the pamphlet can be obtained by contacting Sarah Nizzi, the Xerces Society Farm Bill Pollinator Conservation Planner and NRCS Partner Biologist at sarah.nizzi@xerces.org. JPG files are attached below or the PDF can be downloaded here. 18-028_01_bb-of-iowa_3foldbrochure_web.pdf

If you want to know more about bumble bees, see the Xerces Society webpage where you will find a link to join Bumble Bee Watch, a citizen science project to document species diversity and distribution.