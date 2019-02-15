Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Cass County

The emerald ash borer (EAB) has been detected in 66 Iowa counties, where it bores into ash trees and feeds on tissues beneath the bark, ultimately killing the tree. Insect samples were collected from rural Massena (Cass County). Officials with the Animal and Plant Health and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the samples positive for EAB.
Read more about the most recent discovery in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach news release from February 15, 2019.
The current confirmed distribution of EAB in the state is indicated in the map below and online.
