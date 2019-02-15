Baptisias for home landscapes

Peonies, daylilies, phlox and coneflowers are common perennials in home landscapes. Though not as widely planted as some perennials, Baptisias, or false indigos, are excellent plants for home gardens. The common name of false indigo refers to the fact that Baptisia australis and Baptisia tinctoria were used by Native Americans and European settlers to make a blue dye similar to that obtained from true indigo, Indigofera tinctoria. Baptisias are easy to grow, tough, long-lived perennials. They require little care and have no serious insect or disease pests.

Baptisias can be utilized as specimen plants or background plants in perennial borders. They can also be grown as herbaceous shrubs or small hedges.

Plants

Baptisias are large, clump-forming, shrub-like, herbaceous perennials. Plants may grow 4-to-5 feet tall (height includes flower stalks) and 5-to-6 feet wide. Emerging shoots in spring are gray to purple in color and resemble stalks of asparagus. False indigos have gray-green to blue-green to green, clover-like foliage. Lupine-like flowers are produced in spring on spikes that rise above the foliage. Flower colors include blue, violet, purple, maroon, white, yellow and pink. After flowering, 2-to-3-inch-long seed pods develop which turn black at maturity (some cultivars don’t produce pods). The showy, inflated seed pods are excellent additions to floral arrangements.

Baptisias perform best in well-drained soils in full sun. Plants can be grown in part shade. However, plants in part shade tend to be leggy with fewer flowers. Plants also tolerate poor soils. Well-established plants possess excellent drought tolerance.

False indigoes often take 3-to-5 years to develop into attractive, mature specimens. Young plants often consist of just a few stems and are somewhat ungainly in appearance. When planted in favorable locations, they are extremely long-lived.



From top left: Baptisia Australis, Baptisia Tinctoria, Baptisia Twilite Praireblues, Baptisia Seed Pods. Photo credit belongs to Cindy Haynes.



Care

Baptisias require very little maintenance. Plants should be watered regularly (in dry weather) throughout the first growing season. Afterward, watering may be necessary only during prolonged dry periods. False indigos are a nitrogen-fixing legume. This ability allows them to grow in nutrient poor soils. In fertile soils, fertilization is generally not necessary. For established plants, the only chore that typically needs to be done on an annual basis is the removal of the dead plant debris in late fall or early spring.

Propagation

False indigos have deep root systems. Once established, plants are best left undisturbed. Division is usually not recommended. Plants can be grown from seeds. However, it usually takes 3 to 5 years for seedlings to flower. Also, plants grown from the seeds of cultivars will not be identical to their parent. Baptisias can also be propagated by stem cuttings. Cuttings should be collected in spring when the shoots are still relatively soft.

Pests

Baptisias are deer resistant. However, rabbits may occasionally browse on plants. False indigos are rarely bothered by insects. Minor (mainly cosmetic) fungal diseases include leaf spots and powdery mildew. In highly alkaline soils, plant foliage may be chlorotic (yellow-green).

Suggested Species/Cultivars

In addition to the native Baptisia species, numerous cultivars have been introduced by plant breeders over the last 15 to 20 years. Suggested species and cultivars for home landscapes include the following:

Species/Cultivar Flower Color Height* Width* Baptisia alba White 3-3½ 2½-3 Baptisia australis Blue-Violet 4 4-5 Blue Towers Blue-Violet 4-5 4-4½ Blueberry Sundae Blue-Violet 3-4 3-4 Carolina Moonlight Light Yellow 3-4 3-4 Cherries Jubilee Maroon to Bronze 3½-4 3½-4 Crème de Menthe Pale Yellow 3½ 4 Dutch Chocolate Brownish Purple 3½ 4½ Ivory Towers White 4-5 4-5 Baptisia leucantha White 4-5 3-3½ Lunar Eclipse White to Blue-Violet 4-4½ 4 Pink Truffles Lavender Pink 4-4½ 4-4½ Purple Smoke Light Lavender 3-4 4-4½ Solar Flare Yellow to Bronze 4-4½ 4-5 Screamin’ Yellow Bright Yellow 3-3½ 4-5 Starlite Prairieblues™ (Starlite) Violet-Blue and Yellow 4 4-5 Sunny Morning Bright Yellow 3½-4 5-5½ Baptisia tinctoria Yellow 2½-3 3 Twilite Prairieblues™ (Twilite) Dusky Purple and Yellow 4-4½ 4-5

* Height and width in feet (height includes flowers).