2019 Morel Mushroom Certification registration open

To legally sell morel mushrooms in Iowa, sellers must complete a certification workshop that covers identifying morels and false morels. People can be poisoned by eating mushrooms that are misidentified as morels. By the end of the workshops, participants will recognize true morels from false morels.

Morel certification lasts for three years. Iowans who have not certified for three or more years must recertify this year. Registration is open to out-of-state individuals that hunt and sell in Iowa.

The two workshops will be held on the Iowa State campus in room 1302 Advanced Teaching and research Building (ATRB- located at 2213 Pammel Dr, Ames, Iowa) from 2-5 p.m.

The trainings will be on Saturday, March 30 and April 6, 2019. Choose one of the two training dates, and please arrive by 1:45pm for checking as class starts promptly at 2:00 p.m.

Make sure to save your seat, register online at http://bit.ly/MorelWorkshop19. Once on the page click on new user sign up. Registration cost is $50 per person. If you are experiencing difficulty with the online registration process, please contact Registration Services at registrations@iastate.edu for assistance. Registration deadline is March 26, 2018. Pre-registration is important so that adequate materials can be arranged.