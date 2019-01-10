Upcoming Horticulture Meetings and Workshops

Next year will bring with it new opportunities for HHPN readers to learn new things, brush up on skills and network with the community. Below are upcoming horticulture conferences/workshops that me be of possible interest. Additional information on each program is available from the listed contacts.
January 10-12, 2019
Great Plains Growers Conference and Trade Show
Fulkerson Center, Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, Missouri
Program Information: www.greatplainsgrowersconference.org
January 15-17, 2019
Iowa Turfgrass Conference and Trade Show
Prairie Meadows Event Center, Altoona, Iowa
Program Information: www.iowaturfgrass.org/conference or Iowa Turfgrass Office (515) 635-0306
January 24-25, 2019
Iowa Fruit and Vegetable Growers Conference
FFA Enrichment Center (DMACC campus), 1055 SW Prairie Trail Parkway, Ankeny, Iowa
Program Information: www.ifvga.org
February 17-18, 2019
Iowa Wine Growers Association Annual Conference
FFA Enrichment Center (DMACC campus), 1055 SW Prairie Trail Parkway, Ankeny, Iowa
Program Information: https://iowawinegrowers.org
February 19-21, 2019
Shade Tree Short Course and Iowa Nursery & Landscape Association Trade Show
Scheman Building, Iowa State Center, Ames, Iowa
Program Information: https://register.extension.iastate.edu/shadetree/information
February 16, 2019
Winter Gardening Fair
Kirkwood Community College, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Program Information: www.extension.iastate.edu/linn or Linn County Ext. Office (319) 377-9839
April 5-6, 2019
Siouxland Garden Show
Hilton Garden Inn, Sioux City, Iowa
Program Information: www.siouxlandgardenshow.org
Links to this article are strongly encouraged, and this article may be republished without further permission if published as written and if credit is given to the author, Horticulture and Home Pest News, and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. If this article is to be used in any other manner, permission from the author is required. This article was originally published on December 14, 2018. The information contained within may not be the most current and accurate depending on when it is accessed.