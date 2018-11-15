Plant Pathology Sessions- Master Gardener Training Fall 2018

This year we had a new venue for our session. That gave us a great opportunity to incorporate the 2017 trainees' feedback to our hands-on activities. This year, 274 trainees came to campus to apply the plant pathology concepts learned in our webcast, to practice.

In the plant pathology section, participants rotated through 10 stations that had plant parts with symptoms and (with or without) signs. The main goal of the session was to sharpen the participants' observational skills and look at plant problems with an analytical mind.



Participants in master gardeners training participate in a discussion.



One of the goals of the training was to differentiate between biotic diseases (infectious) and abiotic disorder (non-infectious). More in this article Biotic vs. Abiotic - Distinguishing Disease Problems.

Participants were puzzled by the different size and shapes of pathogen signs on the stations, and practiced some of the terms used to describe symptoms. See our glossary of terms at the glossary page.

The answers to the symptoms and signs activity on page 94 in your workbook (124 on old workbook) can be downloaded until Dec 15 in this link.

