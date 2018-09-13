Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Grundy County

The emerald ash borer, a destructive insect that attacks and kills ash trees, has been detected for the first time in Grundy County in the town of Dike. There are now 65 counties in Iowa with confirmed infestations. Read more about the most recent discoveries in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach news release from September 13, 2018. The current confirmed distribution of EAB in the state is indicated in the map below and online at www.hortnews.extension.iastate.edu.



Brown circles on the distribution map indicate a 15-mile radius around confirmed discoveries of EAB. Ash trees within 15 miles of a confirmed EAB site are considered to be at risk of attack and preventive treatments are suggested for healthy, vigorous and valuable trees within this risk zone. It may be premature to treat ash trees outside these areas.

