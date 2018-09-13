Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Grundy County

News Article
The emerald ash borer, a destructive insect that attacks and kills ash trees, has been detected for the first time in Grundy County in the town of Dike. There are now 65 counties in Iowa with confirmed infestations. Read more about the most recent discoveries in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach news release from September 13, 2018. The current confirmed distribution of EAB in the state is indicated in the map below and online at www.hortnews.extension.iastate.edu.
Issue:
Category: