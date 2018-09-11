Turfgrass Field and Demo Day, September 11, 2018

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Turfgrass Institute will host their annual Iowa Turfgrass Field and Demo Day on Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Iowa State Horticulture Research Station near Ames. Registration for the event can be completed online or by contacting the Iowa Turfgrass Institute at www.iowaturfgrass.org. Cost for the field day is $40, which includes coffee, donuts and lunch. Registration for those attending pesticide applicator training is $60. Learn more in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach news release from August 8, 2018.