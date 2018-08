The appropriately named invasive weed called mile-a-minute weed" (Persicaria perfoliata) has been found for the first time in Iowa in Marion County. Mile-a-minute weed is an herbaceous, annual vine in the smartweed family. It can grow up to 20 feet long and has light green triangular leaves and downward curving spines on the stem. Read more about mile-a-minute weed in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach news release from August 3, 2018.