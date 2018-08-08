Emerald Ash Borer Discovered in Crawford, Delaware and Page Counties

The emerald ash borer (EAB) has now been detected in 64 Iowa counties where it bores into ash trees and feeds on tissues beneath the bark, ultimately killing the tree. Insect samples were collected from Denison (Crawford County), Edgewood (Delaware County) and Clarinda (Page County). Officials with the Animal and Plant Health and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed these samples positive for EAB.

Read more about the most recent discoveries in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach news release from August 8, 2018. The current confirmed distribution of EAB in the state is indicated in the map below and online at www.hortnews.extension.iastate.edu