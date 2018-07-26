Yard and Garden News – Brown Lawns, Water Features and Container Gardens

By Richard Jauron and Cindy Haynes, Department of Horticulture

When the Lawn Is Orange or Brown

There are many challenges to growing a turfgrass lawn during the Iowa summer.  Read more about turfgrass dormancy, watering, and summer disease in the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Yard and Garden news release from July 26, 2018.

Add Beauty to a Garden with Water Features

Water gardens, fountains and waterfalls bring both beauty and sound into the landscape.  Special types of plants added to the water feature increase the beauty, enjoyment and maintenance of the water garden.  Learn more about water garden plants in the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Yard and Garden news release from July 23, 2018.

Container Vegetable Gardening

If you don't have space in your landscape for a vegetable garden, consider growing vegetables in containers.  With a little extra attention to sunlight, fertilization and watering you can harvest home-grown vegetables from a limited amount of space.  Read more about container vegetable gardening in the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Yard and Garden news release from July 18, 2018.

July 27, 2018
Healthy gardens and landscapes
turfgrass dormancy
dormancy
water faeture
water garden
container garden
container vegetable
Richard Jauron Extension Program Specialist II

