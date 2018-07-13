Updated Greenhouse Pesticide Applicator Certification Manual

News Article
By Mark Shour, Pesticide Safety Education Program

The newly revised and updated version of the Category 3 Greenhouse Pest Management – Iowa Commercial PestiCover of Extension certification manual, Greenhouse Pest Managmentcide Applicator Manual (CS 0015B) is available from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.  The 175-page manual covers the plant pathogens, insects and mites, and weeds common in Iowa’s greenhouse settings, and the various strategies used in managing these pests. The cost is $30.00.  The manual assists pesticide applicators preparing to take the Category 3G - Greenhouse certification examination, and serves as a reference for applicators and industry support personnel.  Contact your local county extension office or the ISU Extension & Outreach Store for more information. 

 

 

Issue: 
July 13, 2018
Category: 
Horticulture
Tags: 
PSEP
pesticide applicator certification
greenhouse
Authors: 

Mark Shour