Updated Greenhouse Pesticide Applicator Certification Manual

The newly revised and updated version of the Category 3 Greenhouse Pest Management – Iowa Commercial Pesti cide Applicator Manual (CS 0015B) is available from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. The 175-page manual covers the plant pathogens, insects and mites, and weeds common in Iowa’s greenhouse settings, and the various strategies used in managing these pests. The cost is $30.00. The manual assists pesticide applicators preparing to take the Category 3G - Greenhouse certification examination, and serves as a reference for applicators and industry support personnel. Contact your local county extension office or the ISU Extension & Outreach Store for more information.