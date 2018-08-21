Monarch and Pollinator Habitat Field Day, August 21, 2018

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a monarch and pollinator field day on Aug. 21 at the Prairie Ridge Care Center, 1005 7th Street NE, Orange City.

The program will run from 2:30-3:30 p.m. and includes a field tour of the monarch and pollinator habitat and presentations on establishing monarch and pollinator habitat, habitat assistance and cost share programs and the 4-H Monarchs on the Move program for youth.

Read more about Field Day in the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach news release from July 23, 2018.