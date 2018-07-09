Iowa State Fair Weed ID Contest

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host its annual Iowa State Fair Weed Identification Contest on Friday, Aug. 10, from 9-11:30 a.m. in front of the John Deere Agriculture Building. Everyone can participate in one of three divisions: future agronomists (youth), general and professional. Winners will be announced at the 3 p.m. awards ceremony inside the John Deere Agricultural Building. Read more in the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach news release from July 9, 2018.