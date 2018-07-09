Iowa State Fair Weed ID Contest

News Article
By Bob Hartzler, Department of Agronomy

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host its annual Iowa State Fair Weed Identification Contest on Friday, Aug. 10, from 9-11:30 a.m. in front of the John Deere Agriculture Building. Everyone can participate in one of three divisions: future agronomists (youth), general and professional. Winners will be announced at the 3 p.m. awards ceremony inside the John Deere Agricultural Building.  Read more in the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach news release from July 9, 2018.

Issue: 
July 13, 2018
Category: 
Weeds
Tags: 
weed identification
weed contest
Authors: 

Bob Hartzler