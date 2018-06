Seeding, fertilizing, weeding, watering and mowing are common activities for home lawn maintenance that we do more or less well, depending on time, patience, experience and training. An expert management and action plan for your home lawn can be found in the new ISU Extension & Outreach publication HORT 3093, "Turfgrass Management Calendar: Kentucky Bluegrass Lawns” available for free download from the Extension Store. News Release.