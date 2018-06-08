Plant Natives to Attract Beneficial Insects

By Randall Cass, Department of Entomology

Pollinators and natural enemy insects play a vital role in our ecosystem. Pollinators, like honey bees and native bees, contribute an estimated $20 billion to agricultural production in the US annually. Natural enemy insects, such as lady beetles and parasitic wasps, feed on or parasitize pest insects and can reduce the need for insecticides. Learn more about these beneficial insects and native plants adapted for Iowa that you can to plant to attract them in the ISU Extension and Outreach publication titled “Conserving Beneficial Insects with Native Plants,” available to download from the Department of Native plants list for pollinators and insect natural enemiesEntomology Pollinator Working Group.

 

June 8, 2018
Insects
pollinators
honey bee
beneficial insects
native plants
Randall Cass