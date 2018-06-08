Perennials for Cut Flowers

There are many perennial flowers that also make excellent cut flowers. Most of the perennial flowers listed below prefer full sun and well-drained soils for best growth – and best flower production. Exceptions include hosta and lily-of-the-valley, which prefer shady sites.

Season of Bloom Common Name Genus Season of Bloom Common Name Genus Spring Bearded Iris Iris Summer Gladiolus Gladiolus Spring Coral Bells Heuchera Summer Globe Thistle Echinops Spring Daffodil Narcissus Summer Hosta Hosta Spring Hyacinth Hyacinthus Summer Lily Lilium Spring Lily-of-the-Valley Convallaria Summer Phlox Phlox Spring Peony Paeonia Summer Spike Speedwell Veronica Spring Tulip Tulipa Summer Yarrow Achillea Summer Baby's Breath Gypsophila Fall Aster Aster Summer Beebalm Monarda Fall Black-eyed Susan Rudbeckia Summer Blazing Star Liatris Fall Chrysanthemum Chrysanthemum Summer Coneflower Echinacea Fall Dahlia Dahlia Summer Daylily Hemerocallis Fall Goldenrod Solidago Summer Delphinium Delphinium Fall Helen's Flower / Sneezeweed Helenium

Perennials aren't the only plants that make excellent cut flowers. Several annual plants, such as sunflower, larkspur, cosmos, and zinnias, are also wonderful in bouquets. Lilacs and roses are woody plants that are frequently used as cut flowers.Consider adding leaves of hosta, ferns, Solomon's seal, coral bells, and ornamental grasses to bouquets as filler or contrasting texture.