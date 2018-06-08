Perennials for Cut Flowers

There are many perennial flowers that also make excellent cut flowers. Most of the perennial flowers listed below prefer full sun and well-drained soils for best growth – and best flower production. Exceptions include hosta and lily-of-the-valley, which prefer shady sites.
|
Season of Bloom
|
Common Name
|
Genus
|
Season of Bloom
|
Common Name
|
Genus
|
Spring
|
Bearded Iris
|
Iris
|
Summer
|
Gladiolus
|
Gladiolus
|
Spring
|
Coral Bells
|
Heuchera
|
Summer
|
Globe Thistle
|
Echinops
|
Spring
|
Daffodil
|
Narcissus
|
Summer
|
Hosta
|
Hosta
|
Spring
|
Hyacinth
|
Hyacinthus
|
Summer
|
Lily
|
Lilium
|
Spring
|
Lily-of-the-Valley
|
Convallaria
|
Summer
|
Phlox
|
Phlox
|
Spring
|
Peony
|
Paeonia
|
Summer
|
Spike Speedwell
|
Veronica
|
Spring
|
Tulip
|
Tulipa
|
Summer
|
Yarrow
|
Achillea
|
Summer
|
Baby's Breath
|
Gypsophila
|
Fall
|
Aster
|
Aster
|
Summer
|
Beebalm
|
Monarda
|
Fall
|
Black-eyed Susan
|
Rudbeckia
|
Summer
|
Blazing Star
|
Liatris
|
Fall
|
Chrysanthemum
|
Chrysanthemum
|
Summer
|
Coneflower
|
Echinacea
|
Fall
|
Dahlia
|
Dahlia
|
Summer
|
Daylily
|
Hemerocallis
|
Fall
|
Goldenrod
|
Solidago
|
Summer
|
Delphinium
|
Delphinium
|
Fall
|
Helen's Flower / Sneezeweed
|
Helenium
Perennials aren't the only plants that make excellent cut flowers. Several annual plants, such as sunflower, larkspur, cosmos, and zinnias, are also wonderful in bouquets. Lilacs and roses are woody plants that are frequently used as cut flowers.Consider adding leaves of hosta, ferns, Solomon's seal, coral bells, and ornamental grasses to bouquets as filler or contrasting texture.