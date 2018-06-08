Perennials for Cut Flowers

There are many perennial flowers that also make excellent cut flowers.  Most of the perennial flowers listed below prefer full sun and well-drained soils for best growth – and best flower production.  Exceptions include hosta and lily-of-the-valley, which prefer shady sites.

Spring

Bearded Iris

Iris

Summer

Gladiolus

Gladiolus

Spring

Coral Bells

Heuchera

Summer

Globe Thistle

Echinops

Spring

Daffodil

Narcissus

Summer

Hosta

Hosta

Spring

Hyacinth

Hyacinthus

Summer

Lily

Lilium

Spring

Lily-of-the-Valley

Convallaria

Summer

Phlox

Phlox

Spring

Peony

Paeonia

Summer

Spike Speedwell

Veronica

Spring

Tulip

Tulipa

Summer

Yarrow

Achillea

Summer

Baby's Breath

Gypsophila

Fall

Aster

Aster

Summer

Beebalm

Monarda

Fall

Black-eyed Susan

Rudbeckia

Summer

Blazing Star

Liatris

Fall

Chrysanthemum

Chrysanthemum

Summer

Coneflower

Echinacea

Fall

Dahlia

Dahlia

Summer

Daylily

Hemerocallis

Fall

Goldenrod

Solidago

Summer

Delphinium

Delphinium

Fall

Helen's Flower / Sneezeweed

Helenium

Perennials aren't the only plants that make excellent cut flowers.  Several annual plants, such as sunflower, larkspur, cosmos, and zinnias, are also wonderful in bouquets.  Lilacs and roses are woody plants that are frequently used as cut flowers.Consider adding leaves of hosta, ferns, Solomon's seal, coral bells, and ornamental grasses to bouquets as filler or contrasting texture. 

