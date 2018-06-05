News Releases

News Article
Master Gardener Search for Excellence Award Winners - Denny Schrock and Susan DeBlieck
- The Pocahontas County and Webster County Master Gardeners have received the 2018 Search for Excellence award for their work in their communities. The Search for Excellence award is given annually by the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener program. Master Gardeners in Pocahontas County were recognized for their annual Garden Extravaganza; a symposium of classes, workshops, and vendors attended by up to 400 people each year. Webster County Master Gardeners were awarded for their partnership with local 4-H clubs to tend to the historic Frontier Garden at the Fort Museum in Fort Dodge and teach about growing and preserving food in the 1850s to 4-H members and visitors at the Fort Museum. Learn more in the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach news release from June 5, 2018.
Maintaining a Strawberry Bed - Richard Jauron
- Fresh strawberries, a favorite of almost everyone, are relatively easy to grow and hardy throughout Iowa but strawberry beds must be maintained and rejuvenated to maintain productivity. Learn details of fertilization, weed control and renovation in the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Yard and Garden news release from June 6, 2018.
Get Ahead of the Weeds - Richard Jauron
- Complete control of weeds in the home lawn or garden is not a practical goal for many homeowners. A more realistic approach is to minimize weed populations through various control measures. Learn more about weed control alternatives in the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Yard and Garden news release from May 31, 2018.
Growing Bearded Irises - Richard Jauron
- Bearded iris is among the most elegant and easy to grow, flowers of spring. Learn how to promote iris bloom, how to care for irises after bloom and how to control weeds in the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach Yard and Garden news release from May 23, 2018.
