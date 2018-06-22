Emerald Ash Borer Discovered in 4 More Iowa Counties: Buchanan, Hamilton, Hardin and Pottawattamie

The destructive emerald ash borer has now been confirmed in Buchanan, Hamilton, Hardin and Pottawattamie counties. This exotic pest from Asia was first found in Iowa in 2010 and has now been detected in 61 Iowa counties.

The presence of EAB was confirmed after insect specimens were collected at the following locations by county:

Winthrop (Buchanan County)

a rural area east of Randall (Hamilton County)

Eldora (Hardin County)

Council Bluffs (Pottawattamie County)

Read more about the most recent discoveries in the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach news release from June 22, 2018. The current confirmed distribution of EAB in the state is indicated in the map below and online at www.hortnews.extension.iastate.edu