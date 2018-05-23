Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic Update – May 23, 2018

Hi, my name is Lina Rodriguez-Salamanca, and I am with the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic, and today I’m going to be talking about digital photography.

At the clinic, we do love to see a lot of photos, and the photos can help us to try and determine what type of sample to submit. We, unfortunately, cannot do a diagnosis only based on photos but with a sample, we can try and find the evidence of the pathogen and give you recommendations.

We receive photos in the clinic the challenges are poor photos because they may be out of focus or the light is not right might be too dark or the size is too small, and it won’t allow us to zoom into the details of the plant.

So here are some of our best tips. The first one is get different perspectives. Make sure you get the whole plant and then you walk closer to look for some specific details, close-ups try different locations different angles. And try and take pictures of your plant and tree from different angles.

Focus, focus, focus. Make sure the specimen either the plant or a mushroom is seen clearly in your photos. Include a size reference. Depending on the size place a coin pencil, ruler or yard stick next to the specimen in the photograph. If you are nervous about your ability as a photographer…do not be. Photography is an art that is hard to master. Together we will help you take the best photo possible to get you the best result possible.